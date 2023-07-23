HedgeTrade Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $11,781.64 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

