Heritage Investment Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,587,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,088. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $85.14 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.31.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.