Heritage Investment Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.04. 3,060,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,122. The firm has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

