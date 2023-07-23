HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.40 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.19.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

