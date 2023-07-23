HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 57,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,970,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,145,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,977,959 shares of company stock valued at $659,825,442. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $351.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $117.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

