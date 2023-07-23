Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Holcim Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54. Holcim has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

Holcim Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

