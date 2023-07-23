Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $320.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $322.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.37. Home Depot has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.