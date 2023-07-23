Hooked Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $51.98 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $51.98 million and $4.26 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.0397457 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $5,264,085.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.