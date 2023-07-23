Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.47 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Horizen has a market capitalization of $128.98 million and $19.47 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.26 or 0.00030952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizen has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00106401 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,932,556 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

