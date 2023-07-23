Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $75.90. 11,878,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,863,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.