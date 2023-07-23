ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ICL stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

