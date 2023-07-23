ICON (ICX) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $223.03 million and $5.16 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,953,181 coins and its circulating supply is 961,951,621 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,897,732.452959 with 961,897,729.1007173 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23262933 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,174,807.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.