Injective Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $673.62 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $673.62 million and $32.14 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for $8.41 or 0.00028320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,088,889 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

