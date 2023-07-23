Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned about 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 170,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.36. 86,818 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.07.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

