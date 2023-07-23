Inscription Capital LLC Buys 157 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

NASDAQ META opened at $294.26 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.