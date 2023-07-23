Inscription Capital LLC Buys 157 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ META opened at $294.26 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.96. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
