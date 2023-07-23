Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

NSP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 24th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insperity Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE NSP opened at $119.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity has a 12 month low of $101.20 and a 12 month high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.79.

Insperity Increases Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,301 shares of company stock worth $2,097,538. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Insperity by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Insperity by 10.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

