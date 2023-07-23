Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Head-To-Head Survey

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 9 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 7 5 0 2.42

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $340.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.86%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $269.58, suggesting a potential upside of 4.18%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Teleflex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92% Teleflex 12.68% 15.80% 9.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Teleflex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 21.85 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -197.02 Teleflex $2.79 billion 4.35 $363.14 million $7.67 33.74

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teleflex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products, which consists of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline, Turnpike, and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology products comprising the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management services. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was incorporated in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

