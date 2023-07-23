Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up approximately 1.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

