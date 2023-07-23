Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after purchasing an additional 632,218 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,511,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,260. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

