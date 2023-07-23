Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,291 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 141,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 39.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.70. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INVH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

