iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Security Financial Services INC.’s 2nd Largest Position

Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.4% of Security Financial Services INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security Financial Services INC. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.92. 2,723,881 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.06.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.