iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,219,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,904. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.