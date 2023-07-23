iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440,953 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,893,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,691,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE opened at $165.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $166.32.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

