Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Raised to $25.00

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Jamf Stock Performance

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.45. Jamf has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

Insider Activity

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $132.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Jamf will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $161,958.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,103.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,594 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jamf

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jamf by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Jamf by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Jamf by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

