JMP Securities Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $77.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.