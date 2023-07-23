Kadena Self Reported Market Cap Tops $140.81 Million (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Kadena has a market capitalization of $140.81 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena was first traded on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 239,339,353 coins. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.