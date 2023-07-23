Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Declares $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $56.79 and a 12 month high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,617,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,072,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 14,156 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

