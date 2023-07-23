Kaspa (KAS) One Day Volume Reaches $36.99 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $764.34 million and $36.99 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 19,786,704,054 coins and its circulating supply is 19,786,704,642 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 19,776,826,160.704006 with 19,776,826,944.69508 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04028035 USD and is up 18.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $30,858,708.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

