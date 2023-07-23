Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $586.12 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00003012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $586.12 million and $10.51 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 647,390,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,381,868 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

