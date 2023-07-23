KeyCorp Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $68.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DIN. 888 reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.2 %

DIN opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $932.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $213.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.04 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 159,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

