Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 70,872,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,554,436. The firm has a market cap of $254.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

