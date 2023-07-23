Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in PACCAR by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 409.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 53,213 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.85.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $87.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,949,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,264. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.