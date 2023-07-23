Kokoswap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14,966.25 (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market cap of $87.09 million and approximately $14,966.25 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

