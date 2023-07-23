Leo Brokerage LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

