Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $280.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

