Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002919 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $124.44 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lisk has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002210 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

