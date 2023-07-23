Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,787 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Lockheed Martin worth $228,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.76. 934,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,001. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $456.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $465.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

