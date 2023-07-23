LSV Asset Management Acquires 170,561 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,745,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,561 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of CVS Health worth $426,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 360,772 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
