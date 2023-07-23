LSV Asset Management Sells 1,044,635 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,919,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,044,635 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of Morgan Stanley worth $256,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,941,460.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,198,524 shares of company stock worth $23,619,741 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

NYSE MS traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $94.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

