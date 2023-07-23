LSV Asset Management Sells 203,460 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 203,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.18% of QUALCOMM worth $260,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.00 on Friday, hitting $124.72. 23,704,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,051. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

