LSV Asset Management Sells 734,938 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,926,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 734,938 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $195,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,924,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,273,000 after purchasing an additional 901,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

