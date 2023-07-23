Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

