Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Lucara Diamond Price Performance
Shares of Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Lucara Diamond has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
About Lucara Diamond
