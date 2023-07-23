Mammoth (MMT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.60 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and approximately $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00017106 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014088 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,957.07 or 1.00004412 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

