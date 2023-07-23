Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 1.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

