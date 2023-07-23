Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.14-$2.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Matson also updated its Q2 guidance to 2.14-2.28 EPS.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of Matson stock opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Matson has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Matson will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Matson news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.