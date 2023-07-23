Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.00. Medpace has a twelve month low of $141.30 and a twelve month high of $252.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

