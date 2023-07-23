Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,575 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $294.26 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $318.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

