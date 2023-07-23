Meter Governance 1-Day Volume Hits $103,848.11 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $40.31 million and $103,848.11 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00006236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,813,300 coins and its circulating supply is 21,480,607 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,813,300 with 21,480,607 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.86015073 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $85,049.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

