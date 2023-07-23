Mizuho Boosts Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $37.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.76.

AXTA stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

