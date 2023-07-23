Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $110.29 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $87.01 and a 12-month high of $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.